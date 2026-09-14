BTS' agency to hold auditions for new male trainees in Singapore this October
South Korean label, BigHit Music, announced on Monday (Sep 14) that it will hold auditions seeking new male trainees in Singapore on Oct 24, 2026.
South Korean agency BigHit Music announced on Monday (Sep 14) that it will hold auditions for new male trainees in Singapore on Saturday (Oct 24).
Held at Metropolitan YMCA, the audition is open to any male born in or after 2008, regardless of nationality or location, with no restrictions on performance categories.
As such, interested applicants can audition in any field that best showcases their talent.
Similar on-site auditions will also be held across Asia, North America and Australia between Oct 3 and Dec 5.
For instance, the Indonesian audition will be held at Ayana Midplaza Jakarta on Oct 25, while those in Thailand can head to Bangkok's Kpop Training Center on Nov 14.
No prior registration is required for the offline auditions.
Online auditions will also be held from now till Dec 5. Those interested can send their applications via this website.
In a statement, BigHit Music said: “BigHit Music welcomes all applicants who are ready to pursue their dreams. We look forward to seeing talented individuals showcase their unique strengths and talents across a range of fields.”
More information on the auditions is available on this website.
Founded in 2005 by music executive Bang Si-hyuk, BigHit Music is currently the home of some of South Korea's biggest acts, namely K-pop giants BTS, Cortis and Tomorrow X Together.
BTS will stage the Singapore leg of their wildly successful Arirang tour at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.