BTS' agency to hold auditions for new male trainees in Singapore this October

South Korean agency BigHit Music announced on Monday (Sep 14) that it will hold auditions for new male trainees in Singapore on Saturday (Oct 24).

Held at Metropolitan YMCA, the audition is open to any male born in or after 2008, regardless of nationality or location, with no restrictions on performance categories.

As such, interested applicants can audition in any field that best showcases their talent.

Similar on-site auditions will also be held across Asia, North America and Australia between Oct 3 and Dec 5.

For instance, the Indonesian audition will be held at Ayana Midplaza Jakarta on Oct 25, while those in Thailand can head to Bangkok's Kpop Training Center on Nov 14.

No prior registration is required for the offline auditions.