Bestselling author Bill Bryson on staying curious at 74, being a generalist and his upcoming shows in Singapore

“There is nothing in the world that isn’t fascinating if you take the time to just examine it,” renowned American-British journalist and author Bill Bryson reminds me towards the end of our 15-minute video call.

I know immediately the man isn't being glib. He's made a living – and a name for himself – from chasing his curiosity.

Bryson is perhaps most known for his 2003 title, A Short History Of Nearly Everything, widely considered the 21st century's bestselling popular science book.

As its name would suggest, the book is arranged in self-contained chapters, each focused on a major scientific field or discipline, from the birth of the universe to the makeup of atoms.

What makes it stand out, as compared with other books in the genre, is ostensibly his conversational writing style, paired with an undertone of awe that’s even more endearing when many would expect a person his age to feel jaded about the world.

At 74 (though surely at least half a century younger in spirit), he clearly has no intention of slowing down.

Bryson's latest title, A Short History Of Nearly Everything 2.0, was released on Oct 21. The fully revised and updated version reflects on the scientific discoveries made in the last two decades like why Pluto lost its planetary status.

Old and new readers can, of course, expect his usual wit. And not just in print.

He will stage two shows in Singapore on Feb 4 and 5 at Capitol Theatre as part of his book tour. These theatrical performances are based on content from his newest title, including stories of the scientists behind the discoveries and their sometimes eccentric behaviours.

Many have said his public speaking mirrors his wry observations on the page. So if there were a failproof formula to remaining endlessly curious about life, one would assume it lies with him.

ON STAYING CURIOUS

Earlier in our chat, I asked Bryson, rather despairingly, for his secret to cultivating curiosity in an era of convenience.

With artificial intelligence (AI) able to feed us answers to virtually anything and everything within mere seconds these days, whether those answers are accurate seems to matter little.

What does matter is the ease and speed that AI satiates our questioning, stripping away the very friction that normally prods us to look harder, dig deeper and keep asking why.

And this tension, I posited, is not only beneficial for curiosity. It's necessary.

Bryson appeared to be stumped, before admitting he doesn't quite have a solution either. But who can blame him? The existential conundrum may not have occurred to a man whose own curiosity has never waned.

He is undeniably enchanted by all of life, all the time. Even the mundane act of sitting in a cafe, studying food packaging labels and wondering how bottled soya sauce or ketchup is made, can be “quite interesting”, he quipped.