Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan who had difficulty breathing

Safety comes first for singer-songwriter, Billie Eilish, who brought her show in Atlanta, Georgia, to a complete stop to find an inhaler for one of her fans who was struggling to breathe during the concert.

The 20-year-old bad guy singer was performing on Saturday (Feb 5) as part of her Happier Than Ever World Tour when she noticed a fan near the front of the stage having difficulty breathing.

She stopped the show to find out what was happening before reaching out to her crew for an inhaler for the distressed fan.

One fan who was at the concert told E! News that Eilish paused the show when a member of the audience asked to be removed from her place in the crowd because she was having difficulty breathing.

After that, the singer noticed that people were struggling so she asked everyone to take a step back and make room, when suddenly people started asking for an inhaler as another girl was struggling to breathe. That was when Eilish stopped everything, said the fan.

“I wait for people to be okay until I keep going,” the seven-time Grammy award winner was reported as saying later on in the show, which is seen as a swipe at rapper Travis Scott.

In November last year, 10 people died when the crowd surged at the Astroworld Festival in Houston when Scott was performing. He was criticised for not stopping the show. He has said that he did not know people had been killed or injured until after he left the stage.