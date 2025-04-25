Billy Ray Cyrus reveals how his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley started

Despite this, the two didn't actually speak to each other for two years after shooting the movie.

However, Elizabeth Hurley reentered Billy Ray Cyrus' life when he was at one of his lowest ebbs, following his split from his ex-wife Tish Cyrus.

He shared: "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point, it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than lying on your back when life is kicking you. And in this moment, a friend reached out."

Cyrus didn't actually recognise the number, but her text message proved to be a turning point.

He recalled: "I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most, this friend who made me laugh."

The two have developed a strong bond over recent months, and the musician is now convinced that they can overcome any challenge together.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker also heaped praise on Hurley, describing her as "impressively brilliant".

He said: "If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman.

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."