Watch: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson electrifies in new Black Adam trailer

You might recognise him as a professional wrestling icon or in his various action roles, from The Mummy, the Fast And Furious films or the Jumanji film franchise.

Now, get ready to see Dwayne Johnson in an all-new light as the superpowered antihero Black Adam in his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) debut.

In the two-minute trailer that premiered on Jun 8, Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) presents Black Adam with two choices: “You can either be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its saviour. It's up to you.”

The film will also explore the character's backstory as a slave before receiving the powers of Egyptian gods.

In addition to Johnson and Brosnan’s characters, the film will feature other members of the DC Comics group – the Justice Society of America (JSA). The trailer gave viewers a first look at Hawkman (Aldis Lodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

While it’s unclear what role the JSA will play in the film, they are set in moral opposition to Black Adam’s ambiguity. In a tense exchange seen in the trailer, Johnson’s character rebuts Hawkman’s “Heroes don’t kill people” with “Well, I do”.

Sarah Shahi is set to appear as Black Adam's partner Adrianna Tomaz, while Uli Latukefu, who plays a younger version of Johnson in the sitcom Young Rock, has been cast in an undisclosed role.