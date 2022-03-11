Aquaman 2, Flash, Black Adam, Wonka release dates pushed back, Shazam 2 brought forward

Several highly anticipated movies from Warner Bros will be hitting the big screen later than originally expected, including Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Wonka.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson first broke the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Mar 9) when he announced the new dates for his two upcoming movies, Black Adam and DC League Of Super-Pets. Shortly after, Warner Bros made it official, and included more titles.

First up is Super-Pets, starring Superman’s canine best friend Krypto the Super-Dog, voiced by Johnson. Originally slated for May this year, it will now be released in July. Johnson’s Black Adam has also been pushed back three months to October 2022.