Aquaman 2, Flash, Black Adam, Wonka release dates pushed back, Shazam 2 brought forward
Lots of movement in the Warner Bros slate of movies. Here's what to expect.
Several highly anticipated movies from Warner Bros will be hitting the big screen later than originally expected, including Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Wonka.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson first broke the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Mar 9) when he announced the new dates for his two upcoming movies, Black Adam and DC League Of Super-Pets. Shortly after, Warner Bros made it official, and included more titles.
First up is Super-Pets, starring Superman’s canine best friend Krypto the Super-Dog, voiced by Johnson. Originally slated for May this year, it will now be released in July. Johnson’s Black Adam has also been pushed back three months to October 2022.
Two more DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films have been postponed – Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and The Flash will now be released in 2023 instead due to COVID-19 related production delays to do with visual effects. The Aquaman sequel which sees Jason Momoa returning in the titular role will now be out in March 2023 instead of December this year, while fans will have to wait to catch Ezra Miller as The Flash as that’s now slated for a June 2023 release instead of its original November 2022 date.
One DCEU film has been brought forward, though. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, starring Zachary Levi, will now hit the screens in December 2022 instead of June 2023.
In the non-superhero category, there’s the Willy Wonka origin story Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins. That will now be released in December 2023 (instead of March), while Jason Statham’s The Meg 2: The Trench will now be released in August 2023.