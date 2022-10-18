Can The Rock save the DC universe with Black Adam after Flash and Catwoman missteps?

In Hollywood's superhero era thus far, there has been one particularly conspicuous absence: While a parade of big-name actors have taken their turns donning various spandex suits, Dwayne Johnson – arguably the biggest movie star in the world – has, until now, sat out the trend.

The Rock didn't really need a cape to prove his powers. The 1.95m 118kg was, in many respects, already a superhero in his own right: A skyscraper-climbing hulk, a shape-shifting demi-god, even a bulked-up tooth fairy.

"I was always ready and open to playing a superhero," Johnson said in a recent interview. "But it had to be right and it had to feel right. I had been approached before in the past about playing a few superheroes that, ultimately, I ended up passing on. They ended up going to the right actors to play them. I just waited."

The fates have finally aligned in Black Adam, a debut so seamless that it could be called redundant. When Johnson was first trying on Black Adam's suit, he had the muscle padding removed.