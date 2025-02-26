Hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas to perform in Singapore in August
The three members, will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, will entertain fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 25.
I gotta feeling that Aug 25 is gonna be a good night for Black Eyed Peas fans in Singapore. The popular hip-hop trio will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this August – the group's first show in the country in three years.
Members will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo last performed in Singapore at the 2022 edition of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.
Tickets for the concert are priced between S$158 and S$288. A priority sale for membership holders of concert organiser SAH Entertainment will take place at 10am on Friday (Feb 28).
General sales will then kick off at 10am on Mar 3, with tickets available for purchase via Sistic.
Formed in 1995, Black Eyed Peas gained mainstream popularity in 2003 after the release of its third studio album Elephunk – the first to feature former member Fergie. Certified double platinum in the United States, Elephunk became one of the best-selling albums in 2004 and spawned the hit singles Where Is The Love? and Let's Get It Started.
Black Eyed Peas then put out a string of commercially successful albums including 2005's Monkey Business and 2009's The E.N.D.
Following Fergie's departure in 2018, Black Eyed Peas became a trio with Filipino-American singer J Rey Soul performing with the group on tours.