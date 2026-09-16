Taiwanese TV host Blackie Chen hospitalised after heart attack: 'I'll take good care of myself'
The 49-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday (Sep 15) after suffering a heart attack.
Taiwanese personality and former basketball player Chen Chien-chou, more popularly known as Blackie Chen, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday (Sep 15), following a heart attack.
According to Taiwanese media, the 49-year-old TV host is currently under observation in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery.
Chen has since reassured fans that "everything is safe and sound".
In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Chen expressed his gratitude to those who showed their concern, as well as to National Taiwan University Hospital, for their "professional and prompt treatment".
"I'm sorry for making everyone worry. I'll take good care of myself and get back to my job as soon as possible! Thanks for everything," wrote Chen.
Well wishes have since poured in from fans and celebrities alike, including Taiwanese-American actor Sunny Wang and rapper Will Pan.
Chen and his family were recently in Singapore, where they stayed at Capella Singapore. During the trip, he also visited KFF Badminton Arena and spoke about an ACL injury he sustained in 1999 while playing a match in Singapore.