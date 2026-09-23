Taiwanese TV host Blackie Chen apologises for breaking hospital rules with ICU photo

Following his near-fatal heart attack, Taiwanese star Blackie Chen took to Instagram on Sep 14 to recount his "brush with death".

He also shared a photo of his pals, including Wang Leehom and Taiwanese star Jason Tang, as well as his wife Christine Fan, visiting him in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In the picture, the group gathered around Chen as he rested in his hospital bed.

Pretty standard get-well-soon photo, right?

Well, except for one rather curious detail: For some reason, Wang Leehom was standing beside Blackie Chen holding a urinal.

But while that understandably got people asking questions, there was another problem with the photo that Chen apparently hadn't anticipated.

It violated the hospital's visitation rules.