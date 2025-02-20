Blackpink announces new world tour dates and venues, none in Southeast Asia so far

To all Blinks around the world, Blackpink will be in your area once again. On Wednesday night (Feb 19), the K-pop quartet announced the venues and dates of its upcoming world tour. The currently-untitled tour will kick off with a two-night concert at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, starting on Jul 5.

Other stops include SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Stade de France in Paris, Wembley Stadium in London and Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.