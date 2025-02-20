Blackpink announces new world tour dates and venues, none in Southeast Asia so far
The K-pop girl group – comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – will kick off its new tour in July 2025.
To all Blinks around the world, Blackpink will be in your area once again. On Wednesday night (Feb 19), the K-pop quartet announced the venues and dates of its upcoming world tour. The currently-untitled tour will kick off with a two-night concert at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, starting on Jul 5.
Other stops include SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Stade de France in Paris, Wembley Stadium in London and Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Conspicuously missing from the list are countries in Southeast Asia, including Thailand – the home country of Blackpink member Lisa. Fans from the region have since expressed their confusion online.
"No Bangkok? That’s literally Lisa’s hometown," wrote one fan.
The group last performed in Singapore in May 2023.
A video posted by Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment hinted that more dates and venues will be announced in the future. Ticket sales for stops in North America and Europe will start on Feb 27.
It is unclear if Blackpink – which comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – will release a new album before the start of the tour.
In December 2023, the members of Blackpink renewed their contracts for group activities with YG Entertainment; all four members are signed with different agencies for their solo endeavours.
Lisa and Jennie are set to release their debut solo albums on Feb 28 and Mar 7, respectively.