Sorry Blackpink fans, the K-pop group will no longer be accepting gifts

Following the fifth anniversary of the group’s debut, Blackpink’s entertainment agency has called for Blinks to stop sending fan gifts.

On Tuesday (Oct 12), YG Entertainment released an official statement saying that the group will “no longer be accepting any fan support or mailed gifts that fans prepare to celebrate Blackpink’s special occasions”. This includes group anniversaries, broadcasts or concerts.

According to a translation by Korean entertainment website Soompi, the “difficult announcement” firmly stated that any mailed gifts or delivered packages “will be either returned or thrown away”.

However, Blinks can still express their support for the group through handwritten letters. Alternatively, YG Entertainment encourages fans to redirect funds and gifts to “places where they are more needed”.

The agency’s statement comes on the heels of group member Lisa’s record-breaking solo debut.

The Guinness World Records announced on Oct 8 that the Thai-born member broke two world records with her debut solo single, Lalisa.

Following its release, Lalisa has become the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artiste in 24 hours. With a whopping 73.6 million views, it overtook Taylor Swift’s previous record of 65.2 million views with her single Me! in 2019.

The 24-year-old’s debut also broke the record for most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artiste, a record previously held by fellow Blackpink bandmate Rose.