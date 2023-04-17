Blackpink makes history as first K-pop group to headline Coachella

On Saturday (Apr 15), Blackpink made history as the first K-pop group to headline Coachella. They previously performed at 2019’s festival, but not on the main stage.

Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose wowed viewers with a high-energy 18-song setlist that included hits such as Boombayah, Whistle, Kill This Love and How You Like That, as well as new solo songs such Flower and Gone.

Although Coachella and YG Entertainment have yet to release official viewership figures, Rolling Stone reported that Blackpink's livestream performance on YouTube was anticipated to bring in 250 million viewers.

Decked in black and pink Dolce & Gabbana outfits, the K-pop superstars powered through their almost two-hour set – with drone shows and pyrotechnics accompanying them. Their performance has earned them rave reviews from outlets such as The Guardian and Billboard.