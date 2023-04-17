Blackpink makes history as first K-pop group to headline Coachella
The K-pop stars also earned rave reviews for their almost two-hour set which included hits such as Kill This Love, Boombayah and How You Like That.
On Saturday (Apr 15), Blackpink made history as the first K-pop group to headline Coachella. They previously performed at 2019’s festival, but not on the main stage.
Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose wowed viewers with a high-energy 18-song setlist that included hits such as Boombayah, Whistle, Kill This Love and How You Like That, as well as new solo songs such Flower and Gone.
Although Coachella and YG Entertainment have yet to release official viewership figures, Rolling Stone reported that Blackpink's livestream performance on YouTube was anticipated to bring in 250 million viewers.
Decked in black and pink Dolce & Gabbana outfits, the K-pop superstars powered through their almost two-hour set – with drone shows and pyrotechnics accompanying them. Their performance has earned them rave reviews from outlets such as The Guardian and Billboard.
Adrian Horton from The Guardian wrote: "Singing beneath four giant light installations hung from the ceiling, from within a screen-covered pyramid structure on stage or on risers or along the catwalk, the group did not appear to miss a beat or a note."
In a speech to Coachella attendees, Rose said: “You guys and us, we’re from totally different worlds. Tonight, we’ve learnt so deeply that music brings us as one.”
Blackpink is slated to perform again at Coachella on Apr 22 – after which they will continue with their record-breaking Born Pink world tour and the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert. The Singapore leg of the tour will take place on May 13 and 14 at the National Stadium.