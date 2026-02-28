First reactions to Blackpink’s Deadline are divided after long-awaited comeback

While many fans loved the melodic bridge sung by Jennie and Rose and the hard-hitting rap by Jennie and Lisa, some pointed out the emptiness of the chorus. With an electronic sound taking the spotlight, the absence of vocals made for a less than cathartic chorus. A fan on X said: “The verses are really building up to something just to give us absolutely nothing.”

However, there were as many who loved the new sound. One fan on X proudly said: “Legit this concept feels so fresh and strong! Blackpink is on another level, never before seen and seriously powerful.”

Another fan said: “What makes BLACKPINK even more impressive is how they keep surpassing themselves (with) every comeback, raising the bar and showcasing their growth and impact.”

The next two songs on the album, Me And My, and Champion, quickly came under fire when the song credits were revealed. Sitting in the credits as composer and studio producer is Lukasz Gottwald, professionally known as Dr Luke.

While he has produced commercially successful songs, including Kelly Clarkson's Since U Been Gone and Avril Lavigne’s Girlfriend, he was embroiled in a lawsuit in 2014 when American singer-songwriter Kesha sued him for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse, and violation of California business practices. His 2024 collaboration with singer-songwriter Katy Perry also came under immense backlash from fans.