First reactions to Blackpink’s Deadline are divided after long-awaited comeback
The five-track mini album is Blackpink's first group release since their 2022 album, Born Pink.
The battlefield that is the internet is heating up once again as a new subject lands in their area. On Friday (Feb 27), superstar K-pop girl group Blackpink made their long-awaited comeback with their first group project in over three years – Deadline.
However, the lead-up to the mini album has been anything but smooth-sailing for the record-breaking quartet – from a delayed release from its expected 2025 drop and fans’ backlash when a mere five-song tracklist was announced despite a three-year wait, to songs getting leaked and little to no album promotion.
Nonetheless, we have made it to release day and a new era of Blackpink dawns. Yet, the internet is divided as to how they truly feel about it.
Opening the album is Jump, which was first released in July 2025. The group performed the song at their Deadline World Tour and won fans over with its energetic festival-like sound that truly got them jumping.
The mini album then goes into the title track, Go. Blackpink delivers a futuristic and cinematic music video that echoes their refusal to conform to trends as they reinforce their own legacy.
Being the group’s first title track that is fully in English, Go boasts a high-energy, rave-friendly sound. It credits all four members as composers.
It certainly is a prominent change from Blackpink’s past releases – something that some fans are loving, and some aren’t.
Many were quick to notice that Jisoo had the least airtime in the song. One fan on X said: “Seriously they gave Jisoo two lines and barely any screentime? Just waiting for Jisoo’s drama and solo album at this point.”
Another comment on Blackpink’s TikTok video said: “I’m so annoyed that Jisoo barely has any lines on this album; they didn’t showcase her vocals.”
While many fans loved the melodic bridge sung by Jennie and Rose and the hard-hitting rap by Jennie and Lisa, some pointed out the emptiness of the chorus. With an electronic sound taking the spotlight, the absence of vocals made for a less than cathartic chorus. A fan on X said: “The verses are really building up to something just to give us absolutely nothing.”
However, there were as many who loved the new sound. One fan on X proudly said: “Legit this concept feels so fresh and strong! Blackpink is on another level, never before seen and seriously powerful.”
Another fan said: “What makes BLACKPINK even more impressive is how they keep surpassing themselves (with) every comeback, raising the bar and showcasing their growth and impact.”
The next two songs on the album, Me And My, and Champion, quickly came under fire when the song credits were revealed. Sitting in the credits as composer and studio producer is Lukasz Gottwald, professionally known as Dr Luke.
While he has produced commercially successful songs, including Kelly Clarkson's Since U Been Gone and Avril Lavigne’s Girlfriend, he was embroiled in a lawsuit in 2014 when American singer-songwriter Kesha sued him for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse, and violation of California business practices. His 2024 collaboration with singer-songwriter Katy Perry also came under immense backlash from fans.
Seeing him credited in Blackpink’s songs quickly sparked criticism. A fan on X said: “I love Blackpink and I think Deadline is pretty good, but I’m so disappointed that two of the songs on it are produced by Dr Luke.”
Nonetheless, Champion quickly became another favourite, with one fan even saying that it is reminiscent of Blackpink’s sound from their early days: “There’s something in Champion vibe that is so old Blackpink I can’t even explain”.
In Champion (and in Go), we hear another change. Different from the group’s signature “Blackpink in your area” chant, these tracks boast a new “Blackpink, Blackpink!” chant. Once again, the internet is divided. While some love it and found it “catchy”, some thought it was “unnecessary”.
Ending the mini album is Fxxxboy, a stripped-down track that spotlights the members’ sweet voices to the strum of a guitar, telling the tale of a fallout from a toxic relationship.
This track also drew mixed reactions, with some listeners calling it the standout of the lot, while others found it less energetic compared to Blackpink’s signature sound.
All in all, the internet is split in half about this highly-anticipated record from one of K-pop’s biggest groups. While some called it a “masterpiece” and “album of the year” on TikTok, some were left “disappointed” and said they “miss the old songs where it felt like Blackpink”.
Ultimately, Deadline may be less about unanimous approval and more about evolution. As one of K-pop’s most influential groups returns after a long hiatus, it is clear that their time away was an opportunity for each member to refine her individual voice, and they now return to deliver a sound that feels less like a comeback and more like a statement of who Blackpink has become.
Across its varied genres – from high-energy anthems to a stripped-down ballad – Deadline offers something for different listeners, even if not every track resonates equally with everyone.
Blackpink’s return proves that few acts can command the world’s attention – and keep it – quite like they do.