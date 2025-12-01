This Blackpink fan got to sing with Rose on stage during the K-pop group’s recent Singapore concert

The final night of Blackpink’s Singapore stop (Nov 30) was easily the best among the K-pop group’s three shows, with the National Stadium erupting in a deafening chorus of cheers as thousands of Blinks from across the region jumped in unison. But for Singaporean Cecilia Wong, the night became something far more unforgettable – a once-in-a-lifetime flex that few in the world can claim.

Dressed in a black jacket and skirt straight out of the megahit Apt music video, Wong was plucked from a shimmering pink sea of Blinks and invited onstage to join member Rose during the star’s performance.

What followed was pure fan fiction come to life: Wong got to hug the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, race hand-in-hand with her across the stage and even take the mic from Rose herself – leading the entire stadium in a euphoric chant of “Apateu, apateu”.

HOW THE OPPORTUNITY TO SING WITH ROSE CAME ABOUT

Speaking with CNA Lifestyle, the 24-year-old preschool teacher revealed that before the concert started, a staff member from Blackpink’s team requested to take a photo of her outfit, saying that “it was nice”.