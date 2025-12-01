This Blackpink fan got to sing with Rose on stage during the K-pop group’s recent Singapore concert
Cecilia Wong got the experience of a lifetime on the third night of Blackpink’s Singapore concert when she was brought on stage to interact and sing with Rose during Apt.
The final night of Blackpink’s Singapore stop (Nov 30) was easily the best among the K-pop group’s three shows, with the National Stadium erupting in a deafening chorus of cheers as thousands of Blinks from across the region jumped in unison. But for Singaporean Cecilia Wong, the night became something far more unforgettable – a once-in-a-lifetime flex that few in the world can claim.
Dressed in a black jacket and skirt straight out of the megahit Apt music video, Wong was plucked from a shimmering pink sea of Blinks and invited onstage to join member Rose during the star’s performance.
What followed was pure fan fiction come to life: Wong got to hug the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, race hand-in-hand with her across the stage and even take the mic from Rose herself – leading the entire stadium in a euphoric chant of “Apateu, apateu”.
HOW THE OPPORTUNITY TO SING WITH ROSE CAME ABOUT
Speaking with CNA Lifestyle, the 24-year-old preschool teacher revealed that before the concert started, a staff member from Blackpink’s team requested to take a photo of her outfit, saying that “it was nice”.
“Then, in the middle of the concert, right after Act 1 and before Jisoo’s solo, he approached me again at my seat and informed me to stay at my seat during Rose’s solo as I’ve been selected to go on stage,” said Wong.
Needless to say, Wong – a fan of Blackpink since 2017 – was nothing short of ecstatic.
“Apart from being so excited and happy, I was genuinely in shock and couldn’t believe it. I’ve loved Rose since 2017, so to be able to be given a chance to experience this was just insane,” gushed Wong.
When asked why she loved Rose, Wong sang praises for the New Zealand-South Korean singer.
“I loved Rosie’s voice right from the start. The more I watched her, the more I loved her. She just seems so bright, sweet, and comforting. She’s honestly such a sunshine girl and I really, really admire her.”
FINALLY MEETING ROSE
Thanks to Sunday’s concert, Wong was able to admire her idol at an even closer distance.
“I was so star-struck by [Rose’s] beauty and the fact that she was right in front of me,” disclosed Wong, when asked about her first thoughts seeing Rose on the same stage as her.
“Honestly, I think my mind went blank just from how happy and overwhelmed I was.”
Calling Rose “so, so sweet and happy”, Wong revealed that following their performance, Rose gave her a “big hug” backstage. In turn, Wong managed to congratulate the 28-year-old on her Song Of The Year win at the recent MAMA Awards, which saw Rose accepting the award via a prerecorded message.
Wong added: “[Rose] said thank you before rushing off. It was a short but sweet moment.”
SAVING THE BEST FOR LAST
Like many attendees, Wong agreed that the third night of Blackpink’s Deadline concert in Singapore was the best – and it’s not just because she got to sing with Rose.
“I’ve attended four shows (one in Bangkok, three in Singapore). Singapore Day 3 has definitely become my favourite, not only because of this moment, but the crowd energy was so great! And Rosie sang Number One Girl!”
Another highlight of the night that wowed audiences was when Rose was wheeled out while eating chilli crab and mantou. (If you're keeping track, it was chicken rice and kaya toast for the first two nights, respectively.)
When asked if she had any words for Rose, Wong said: “Thank you so much for always being so genuine and bright. I love your voice and songs so much, please never stop singing. Congratulations on winning Song Of The Year and many others at the MAMA Awards, and for your three Grammy nominations! Take care and rest well. Thank you for always working so hard. We love you so much.”
LAST DEADLINE SHOWS FOR 2025
The recently concluded Singapore leg of Blackpink’s Deadline tour marks the group’s last show in 2025. The quartet, which also comprises Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, will resume touring in January 2026 with a three-night concert at Japan’s Tokyo Dome.