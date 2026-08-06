Blackpink fans express outrage over K-pop group's 10th anniversary activities
Ahead of K-pop girl group Blackpink’s 10th anniversary on Saturday (Aug 8), a growing number of fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the apparent lack of activities announced to mark the milestone.
In recent days, fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink have taken to social media to express their outrage and dissatisfaction with what they perceive to be a lack of activities to commemorate the quartet's 10th anniversary, which falls on Saturday (Aug 8).
The activities announced so far include a collaboration with MU:DS, the official merchandise brand of the National Museum of Korea, featuring a collection of black and pink-themed items, as well as a special badge giveaway on fan platform Weverse. Many fans, however, have said the initiatives fell short of what they had hoped for to mark the group’s 10th anniversary – a milestone that few K-pop groups are able to achieve.
"We're not even expecting a comeback, a world tour, or a fan meeting. Fans' expectations have dropped that low by now. But seeing this incredibly important milestone pass by with next to nothing honestly breaks our hearts," wrote one Blackpink fanbase.
"What Blinks (fans of Blackpink) want is just one day. Out of 365 days, just one – Aug 8, a day to celebrate the 10 years we've spent together. A short live broadcast, a meaningful event or even just spending time with the Blinks who've supported you from the very beginning would mean the world."
Fans' criticism intensified on Thursday after South Korean label and Blackpink's agency, YG Entertainment, announced that it will celebrate Blackpink's 10th anniversary by staging a meet-and-greet session in South Korea on Saturday, limited to 40 participants.
The caveat that has gotten fans seething: the event "will be attended by select Blackpink members, depending on their schedules".
This means that there is no guarantee that all four members of Blackpink – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – will be able to attend an event marking their anniversary as a group.
"Even groups that have already disbanded came back to celebrate their 10th anniversary and spend time with their fans. But somehow it’s too hard for all four of them to get together for just one day?" wrote one fan, possibly referencing disbanded girl group IOI, which reunited this year to release a new mini album and stage a tour.
Another asked: "Genuine question, what’s the point of celebrating if only half of them or even just one member will be there? Wouldn’t it hurt even more to see Blackpink incomplete during a once-in-a-lifetime milestone that Blinks (fans of Blackpink) have been looking forward to?"
Others are holding onto the hope that more information will be revealed on Saturday itself.
As of writing, the members of Blackpink have not publicly revealed if they will be celebrating the group's 10th anniversary.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to YG Entertainment for comments.