Blackpink fans express outrage over K-pop group's 10th anniversary activities

In recent days, fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink have taken to social media to express their outrage and dissatisfaction with what they perceive to be a lack of activities to commemorate the quartet's 10th anniversary, which falls on Saturday (Aug 8).

The activities announced so far include a collaboration with MU:DS, the official merchandise brand of the National Museum of Korea, featuring a collection of black and pink-themed items, as well as a special badge giveaway on fan platform Weverse. Many fans, however, have said the initiatives fell short of what they had hoped for to mark the group’s 10th anniversary – a milestone that few K-pop groups are able to achieve.

"We're not even expecting a comeback, a world tour, or a fan meeting. Fans' expectations have dropped that low by now. But seeing this incredibly important milestone pass by with next to nothing honestly breaks our hearts," wrote one Blackpink fanbase.

"What Blinks (fans of Blackpink) want is just one day. Out of 365 days, just one – Aug 8, a day to celebrate the 10 years we've spent together. A short live broadcast, a meaningful event or even just spending time with the Blinks who've supported you from the very beginning would mean the world."