Blackpink Funko Pop figurines now available for sale
The figurines are selling out quickly on the Funko website.
K-pop girl group Blackpink has conquered charts and stadiums for the past seven years. Now, they will be conquering your figurine shelves.
On Wednesday (Oct 11), toy company Funko officially unveiled their line of Blackpink Funko Pop figures which feature members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa in the outfits they wore in their Shut Down music video.
The figures can be purchased from Funko's official site at just US$12 (S$16.30) each. However, stocks on the site appear to be running low.
Alternatively, Blinks can opt to pre-order the figures at Blackpink's official website. Do note that the figures here cost slightly more at US$15 and will only be released from Nov 17 onwards.
Funko Pop figures usually depict pop culture icons having exaggerated features like an oversized head and large eyes. Marvel, My Little Pony and Star Wars are some of the franchises that have collaborated with Funko.
Blackpink debuted in 2016 and has since become one of the most successful K-pop groups of all time. The members of Blackpink are reportedly still in the negotiation process with YG Entertainment – with rumours circulating that not all four of them will renew their contracts with the label.