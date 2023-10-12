Blackpink Funko Pop figurines now available for sale

K-pop girl group Blackpink has conquered charts and stadiums for the past seven years. Now, they will be conquering your figurine shelves.

On Wednesday (Oct 11), toy company Funko officially unveiled their line of Blackpink Funko Pop figures which feature members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa in the outfits they wore in their Shut Down music video.

The figures can be purchased from Funko's official site at just US$12 (S$16.30) each. However, stocks on the site appear to be running low.