K-pop stars Blackpink's Jennie and aespa receive honours at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

K-pop star Blackpink's Jennie, Gracie Abrams, Meghan Trainor and more, are to be honoured at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards.



The 29-year-old K-pop star – who releases her debut solo album Ruby on March 7 – has been chosen to receive the Global Force prize, while Abrams, the I Love You, I’m Sorry hitmaker, 25, will be awarded the Songwriter of the Year accolade.



Trainor, 31, takes home this year’s Hitmaker prize, which was handed to rapper Ice Spice in 2024.



Elsewhere, South Korean girl group aespa will be presented with Group Of The Year for “their groundbreaking achievements in music and international recognition”.



Water hitmaker, Tyla, 23, will receive the Impact Award, while rapper GloRilla, 25, is this year’s Powerhouse honouree.



Hrs and Hrs singer Muni Long, 36, and country star Megan Moroney, 27, will receive the Rising Star and Rulebreaker prizes, respectively.



Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said: “We’re honoured to highlight their outstanding achievements and contributions through unforgettable performances, powerful tributes, and an evening that will truly shine a spotlight on their impact.



“It’s a privilege to continue Billboard’s tradition of recognising the women who are pushing the boundaries of music and culture, and we can’t wait to share this incredible night with our global audience.”



Actress Laverne Cox will host the ceremony on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.