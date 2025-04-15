Blackpink’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rose reunite at Coachella music festival

Blackpink’s Jennie, Lisa and Rose reunited at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, United States, after Jennie’s solo performance there on Sunday night (Apr 13). Coachella kicked off on Friday (Apr 11),

On Apr 14, Rose posted a series of videos on Instagram which showed her and Lisa joining the crowd at the front of Jennie’s set, dancing, cheering and hugging.