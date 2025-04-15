Logo
Entertainment

Blackpink’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rose reunite at Coachella music festival
Rose and Lisa joined the front-row crowd at Jennie's set on Sunday night (Apr 13), dancing, cheering and hugging. 

Blackpink’s Lisa, Jennie, Lisa and Rose reunite at Coachella. (Photos: roses_are_rosie/Instagram)

Charis Gan
15 Apr 2025 12:43PM
Blackpink’s Jennie, Lisa and Rose reunited at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, United States, after Jennie’s solo performance there on Sunday night (Apr 13). Coachella kicked off on Friday (Apr 11),

On Apr 14, Rose posted a series of videos on Instagram which showed her and Lisa joining the crowd at the front of Jennie’s set, dancing, cheering and hugging. 

Rose and Lisa joined the front-row crowd at Jennie's set, dancing, cheering and hugging. (Photos: roses_are_rosie/Instagram)

The two were also seen forming a heart for the Like Jennie and Mantra star, mid-performance, to support her.

After the show, the three Blackpink members met backstage for a heartwarming reunion.

Lisa, Jennie and Rose met backstage for a heartwarming reunion. (Photos: roses_are_rosie/Instagram)

Lisa also performed at Coachella. Her set was on Apr 11, and Rose was spotted in the crowd along with the Lisa's fellow White Lotus co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong.

This marks Jennie and Lisa’s first solo performances at Coachella after Blackpink debuted at the festival in 2019 and headlined it in 2023. 

Jennie and Lisa are set to return to Coachella for a second weekend, with Lisa performing on Apr 18 and Jennie on Apr 20.

Source: CNA/cg

