Blackpink's Jennie steps out on her own with debut solo album Ruby

She was the first to go Solo. Seven years ago, global pop phenomenon Jennie became the first member of the K-pop group Blackpink to release solo music. On Friday (Mar 7), she became the latest member to drop a debut solo studio album, the English-language Ruby.

It's a kaleidoscope of different sounds for Jennie, full of incongruous, polished pleasures.

Solo, her debut single, was a product of its time – nostalgic EDM-pop with pitched-up whistle effects and simple, declarative lyrics. “I’m goin’ solo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo," she repeated on the chorus.

You had to believe her: She wasn’t leaving her band, but a lacklustre relationship, an ex so innocuous they're barely a player in the song. “This time I’m only lookin’ at me, myself and I,” she sang, “I’ma do it on my own now.”

A lot has changed in the time since, but the core of her and her band's sonic messaging – self-empowerment above all else – hasn't wavered.