Blackpink’s Jennie named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

Blackpink’s Jennie has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

On Wednesday (Apr 15), Time magazine unveiled its annual Time100 list where it highlights pioneers, leaders, titans, artistes and icons who have shaped the world. Jennie is the only South Korean on this year's list.

Every Time100 list inductee has a short essay written by other notable figures, peers or experts. For Jennie, it was Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.

Abrams started, “To cut to the chase: Jennie is a star. I could go on and on about her accomplishments or her influence in pop culture. But sitting down to write, the thing that comes to mind is that the magic at her core – the power that draws you into 'Jennie the Artiste' when you’re watching her onscreen or as one of 100,000 people in a stadium – is identical to the power she carries when you find her in the corner of a party or run into her in a backstage hallway.”