Blackpink’s Jennie named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People
Jennie is the only South Korean on this year’s list.
Blackpink’s Jennie has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026.
On Wednesday (Apr 15), Time magazine unveiled its annual Time100 list where it highlights pioneers, leaders, titans, artistes and icons who have shaped the world. Jennie is the only South Korean on this year's list.
Every Time100 list inductee has a short essay written by other notable figures, peers or experts. For Jennie, it was Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.
Abrams started, “To cut to the chase: Jennie is a star. I could go on and on about her accomplishments or her influence in pop culture. But sitting down to write, the thing that comes to mind is that the magic at her core – the power that draws you into 'Jennie the Artiste' when you’re watching her onscreen or as one of 100,000 people in a stadium – is identical to the power she carries when you find her in the corner of a party or run into her in a backstage hallway.”
Abrams wrote about Jennie’s “undeniable presence that cuts through all the noise” along with her “kindness and warmth”. She added: “She is the type of person who will grab both your hands and squeeze them. She has a softness that only emphasises her strength. I just love her."
Others on the list include actress Dakota Johnson, rapper and singer-songwriter Anderson .Paak, actor Ranbir Kapoor, YouTuber MrBeast, designer Victoria Beckham and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Jennie released her debut solo studio album Ruby in 2025. She's set to headline multiple major international music festivals this year, including the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Lollapalooza Chicago and Summer Sonic in Tokyo and Osaka.