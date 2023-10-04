Blackpink's Jennie releasing a new single on Oct 6

On Wednesday (Oct 4), Blackpink's social media accounts announced that member Jennie will be releasing a special single on Friday at 12pm, Singapore time.

Titled You & Me, the song was previously performed by Jennie during her solo stage at the recently-concluded Blackpink Born Pink world tour. This marks Jennie's second single, following her debut song Solo in 2018.

It is not yet known if You & Me will have an accompanying music video. Jennie previously revealed in a video on her YouTube channel that You & Me was written many years ago and was one of the contenders for her debut single.