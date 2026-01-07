Blackpink’s Jisoo invited 103 fans to a Haidilao party to celebrate her 31st birthday
This K-pop superstar sure knows how to throw a good party.
To celebrate her 31st birthday on Jan 3, Blackpink’s Jisoo hosted a private party at Haidilao in Korea, treating 103 lucky Blinks to a lavish hotpot feast.
Fans who attended were selected via a raffle and enjoyed unlimited refills throughout the meal – including premium items such as Korean beef priced at over S$36 per serving, as well as shrimp paste. Best of all, they got to dine alongside their idol – all on her tab.
According to reports, each table reportedly racked up a bill of around S$500.
But the generosity didn’t stop there. Each fan also received two clothing items from Self-Portrait, along with event-exclusive goodies such as merchandise, snacks, and special photo cards.
Fans who attended shared that Jisoo personally prepared small fruit cakes for everyone and even held a lucky draw. Five fortunate fans walked away with prizes including a Nintendo Switch, an iPad, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max.
To ensure smooth communication, translators fluent in Chinese, English, and Korean were present. Jisoo herself also made the effort to walk around the venue, chatting and interacting with each guest.
One of the night’s funniest moments came when Jisoo helped fans prepare their dipping sauces – and was spotted casually filling an entire saucer with coriander. The move instantly earned her the nickname “Coriander Queen”, with fans joking that they’d gladly eat the famously divisive herb just for her.
“We’ll copy her sauce recipe, minus the cilantro!” quipped one fan.
After the party ended, Jisoo didn’t forget the fans who couldn’t get in. She joined those waiting outside the venue and recorded a video singing a birthday song with them – a heartwarming gesture that quickly earned praise online.
Just another reminder of why Blinks adore her so much.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/