Blackpink’s Jisoo invited 103 fans to a Haidilao party to celebrate her 31st birthday

To celebrate her 31st birthday on Jan 3, Blackpink’s Jisoo hosted a private party at Haidilao in Korea, treating 103 lucky Blinks to a lavish hotpot feast.

Fans who attended were selected via a raffle and enjoyed unlimited refills throughout the meal – including premium items such as Korean beef priced at over S$36 per serving, as well as shrimp paste. Best of all, they got to dine alongside their idol – all on her tab.

According to reports, each table reportedly racked up a bill of around S$500.

But the generosity didn’t stop there. Each fan also received two clothing items from Self-Portrait, along with event-exclusive goodies such as merchandise, snacks, and special photo cards.