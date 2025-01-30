Blackpink’s Jisoo signs solo record deal with Warner Records ahead of Amortage album release

Blackpink star Jisoo has inked a global record deal with Warner Records. Days after the 30-year-old K-pop star announced her debut solo mini album Amortage is set for release on Feb 14, Jisoo has declared how "thrilled" she is "to kick off this seismic moment" with the major label.

She said in a statement: "I'm excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey.

"I feel like I'm just getting started and I'd like to thank the Blinks for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning and I'm thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records."