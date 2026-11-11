Jisoo's pop-up store at Marina Bay Sands will have Singapore-exclusive merch, new collectibles and popcorn

Blackpink member Jisoo will have a pop-up store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands from Nov 13 to 29, featuring official merchandise, Singapore-exclusive apparel and even her own range of popcorn.

Organised by CK Star Entertainment, Jisoo: Click in Singapore will be held at Digital Light Canvas, Level B2, next to Rasapura Masters.

The pop-up draws inspiration from Jisoo's music releases Click and Addicted, with a circus-themed setting.

Fans can expect merchandise including pyjamas for S$99 (US$77), caps for S$50, Clicker keyrings for S$22 and bear plush pouches for S$31.

Several products will be available for the first time, including a neck pillow for S$69, plush dolls for S$83 each and a blind box keyring for S$14.

There will also be a Singapore-exclusive T-shirt for S$66 and a zip-up hoodie for S$120.