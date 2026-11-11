Jisoo's pop-up store at Marina Bay Sands will have Singapore-exclusive merch, new collectibles and popcorn
Jisoo: Click in Singapore will run from Nov 13 to 29 at Marina Bay Sands.
Blackpink member Jisoo will have a pop-up store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands from Nov 13 to 29, featuring official merchandise, Singapore-exclusive apparel and even her own range of popcorn.
Organised by CK Star Entertainment, Jisoo: Click in Singapore will be held at Digital Light Canvas, Level B2, next to Rasapura Masters.
The pop-up draws inspiration from Jisoo's music releases Click and Addicted, with a circus-themed setting.
Fans can expect merchandise including pyjamas for S$99 (US$77), caps for S$50, Clicker keyrings for S$22 and bear plush pouches for S$31.
Several products will be available for the first time, including a neck pillow for S$69, plush dolls for S$83 each and a blind box keyring for S$14.
There will also be a Singapore-exclusive T-shirt for S$66 and a zip-up hoodie for S$120.
For those who prefer something edible, the Singapore pop-up will also be the first in the world to sell Jisoo's Poppop popcorn range.
Priced at S$6 per packet, the popcorn comes in flavours including Sweet Corn, Tteokbokki, Perilla Oil Stir-Fried Kimchi, Honey Hotteok and Brown Sugar Milk Tea. The Sweet Corn flavour will also come in special Click-themed packaging.
Visitors must reserve an entry slot before heading down. Reservations open on Thursday (Nov 12) at 10am, exclusively through Klook.
The pop-up opens from 11.30am to 9.30pm on its first day, Nov 13; and from 10.30am to 9.30pm daily from Nov 14 to 29.
More information, including the complete merchandise list, will be available on CK Star Entertainment Singapore's social media channels.
Prior to its stop in Singapore, Jisoo's Click pop-up store has also been held in Seoul and San Francisco.