Blackpink’s Jisoo denies connection to brother’s sexual assault allegations amid speculation linking her to case

Blackpink’s Jisoo has denied any connection to a sexual assault allegedly involving her brother, as online speculation linking the K-pop star to the case continues to circulate.

The singer’s agency, Blissoo, said through its legal representatives at Kim & Chang that both the artiste and the company are “entirely unrelated” to the matter, and that much of the information spreading online is either unverified or false.

The statement comes after reports from earlier this month about a man in his 30s – described as a relative of a famous girl group member – who was arrested on suspicion of inappropriate physical contact with a woman.

Subsequent online speculation identified the man as Jisoo’s brother, prompting questions about whether the singer had known about or been involved in the alleged incident.

In response, her legal team said Jisoo has lived independently for years, having entered the entertainment industry at a young age. “As such, she is not in a position to be aware of or involved in the private matters of the individual in question,” they said.