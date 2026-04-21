Blackpink’s Jisoo denies connection to brother’s sexual assault allegations amid speculation linking her to case
The singer's agency has denied any connection between the star and her brother's legal case, warning of legal action against false online rumours.
Blackpink’s Jisoo has denied any connection to a sexual assault allegedly involving her brother, as online speculation linking the K-pop star to the case continues to circulate.
The singer’s agency, Blissoo, said through its legal representatives at Kim & Chang that both the artiste and the company are “entirely unrelated” to the matter, and that much of the information spreading online is either unverified or false.
The statement comes after reports from earlier this month about a man in his 30s – described as a relative of a famous girl group member – who was arrested on suspicion of inappropriate physical contact with a woman.
Subsequent online speculation identified the man as Jisoo’s brother, prompting questions about whether the singer had known about or been involved in the alleged incident.
In response, her legal team said Jisoo has lived independently for years, having entered the entertainment industry at a young age. “As such, she is not in a position to be aware of or involved in the private matters of the individual in question,” they said.
The team also addressed claims that the brother played a role in Blissoo's founding or management, calling such allegations “entirely false”.
While family members may have provided some assistance during the company’s early setup, such as facilitating communication, the legal team said that “at no point – then or now – have family members received compensation from Blissoo or participated in any management or decision-making processes. Since then, the company has been operated entirely independently, without any involvement from family members”.
The statement ended with a warning that the label and legal team would take “all available civil and criminal legal action without delay” against the spread of false information.
In a separate development, on Tuesday (Apr 21), fashion marketing company Dimaco announced that Jisoo’s planned press event at Incheon Airport on Wednesday ahead of her departure to Paris where local media would cover her airport look, had been cancelled due to “unavoidable internal reasons”.
The K-pop singer is set to receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the upcoming Cannes International Series Festival on Thursday.
Jisoo, who debuted as a member of Korean girl group superstars Blackpink in 2016 under YG Entertainment, launched Blissoo in 2024 following the end of her exclusive contract with the label. After the group's mini-album release in February, Deadline, she has been focusing on solo activities, including acting, where she recently starred in the Netflix series, Boyfriend On Demand.