Is Blackpink’s Jisoo dating Tottenham football star Son Heung-min?
Blackpink’s entertainment agency YG Entertainment has released an official statement addressing the growing rumours.

Is Blackpink’s Jisoo dating Tottenham football star Son Heung-min?

Is Blackpink's Jisoo dating Son Heung-min? (Photo: Soompi.com)

Genevieve Sarah Loh
10 Oct 2021 03:26PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 03:26PM)
On Oct 10, YG Entertainment released a formal statement in response to increasing speculation that Blackpink’s Jisoo is romantically linked to famous South Korean footballer Son Heung-min.

Jisoo is one-fourth of the powerhouse K-pop group while Son is currently playing for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and captains the South Korean national team.

According to Korean entertainment website soompi.com, photos of Jisoo watching Son Heung-min's football game in England before the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged in September 2019. Thereafter, the two individuals were spotted wearing similar bracelets, which led to the dating rumours. This was further fuelled when Son was seen kissing this bracelet celebrating his goal.

Fresh speculation romantically linking the pair recently resurfaced after both Jisoo and Son flew into South Korea from France on the same day

The entertainment agency which represents powerhouse K-pop group Blackpink said in an official statement:

“We are definitively stating that all the dating rumours related to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are not true.

Our agency has been carefully monitoring the situation. However, as the rumours have even spread internationally, we have become concerned that the artist may suffer damages due to the situation, so we would like to clarify the misinformation.

We implore you to please refrain from groundless speculation.”

Source: CNA/gl

