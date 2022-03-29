Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Blackpink’s Lisa celebrates her 25th birthday back in Thailand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Blackpink’s Lisa celebrates her 25th birthday back in Thailand

It’s reportedly the first time in three years she was back, due to her busy schedule – and the K-pop idol made the most out of it.

Blackpink’s Lisa celebrates her 25th birthday back in Thailand
Shameelah Abdullah
29 Mar 2022 12:07PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 12:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spending your birthday with family and loved ones is the best. And that’s exactly what Blackpink’s Lisa did to celebrate her 25th hatchday on Sunday (Mar 27) – back in her hometown, Thailand. 

“I’m so happy that this year I can spend my birthday with family and friends,” the K-pop idol, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, posted on Instagram, sharing photos of her in a blue pompom dress, looking stunning as always. “Thank you everyone for making another year of my birthday so special."

Needless to say, the post received overwhelming love and support from Blackpink fans, known as Blinks, as they flooded social media with birthday wishes for their idol. The hashtags #SuperstarLalisaDay and #LovingLisaDay also trended worldwide.

According to Thai entertainment sites, it was the first time in three years Lisa’s been back, due to her very busy schedule. Thailand’s The Nation said she returned home last Tuesday and was spotted at a barbeque shop in Bangkok that night.

Born in Buriram in northeastern Thailand, she began her career at the age of 11 as part of the Thai dance crew We Zaa Cool (together with another K-pop idol, GOT7’s BamBam). She later signed on for YG Entertainment at the age of 13 after beating other applicants to become a trainee and, later, a member of Blackpink.

Source: CNA/mm

Related Topics

K-pop Blackpink Music celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us