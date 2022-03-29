Blackpink’s Lisa celebrates her 25th birthday back in Thailand

Spending your birthday with family and loved ones is the best. And that’s exactly what Blackpink’s Lisa did to celebrate her 25th hatchday on Sunday (Mar 27) – back in her hometown, Thailand.

“I’m so happy that this year I can spend my birthday with family and friends,” the K-pop idol, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, posted on Instagram, sharing photos of her in a blue pompom dress, looking stunning as always. “Thank you everyone for making another year of my birthday so special."

Needless to say, the post received overwhelming love and support from Blackpink fans, known as Blinks, as they flooded social media with birthday wishes for their idol. The hashtags #SuperstarLalisaDay and #LovingLisaDay also trended worldwide.

According to Thai entertainment sites, it was the first time in three years Lisa’s been back, due to her very busy schedule. Thailand’s The Nation said she returned home last Tuesday and was spotted at a barbeque shop in Bangkok that night.

Born in Buriram in northeastern Thailand, she began her career at the age of 11 as part of the Thai dance crew We Zaa Cool (together with another K-pop idol, GOT7’s BamBam). She later signed on for YG Entertainment at the age of 13 after beating other applicants to become a trainee and, later, a member of Blackpink.