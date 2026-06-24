Blackpink's Lisa says she turned to acting 'to find inspiration'

Thai-born rapper-singer Lisa rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean K-pop group Blackpink, which became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. However, the 29-year-old eventually turned her focus towards acting because she felt she'd stagnated.

Lisa – who made her acting debut in 2025 in the HBO television series The White Lotus – told Vanity Fair magazine: "Sometimes when you’re doing the things that [you’ve done] for more than 10 years, you feel like you should find new things to find inspiration."

Lisa was never keen on acting during her younger years, but her mother always encouraged her to pursue it.

She shared: "I feel like acting was always one of the things that I never [wanted to] try.

"When I was little, my mom wanted me to be a kid actor, and she sent me to an acting school."