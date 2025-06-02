New documentary about Blackpink's Lisa is in the works

A new documentary about Blackpink’s Lisa is in production. Sony Music Vision revealed during the company’s inaugural content showcase in Los Angeles that it is working on the project in partnership with Lloud Co/RCA Records and Tremolo Productions.

The documentary, directed by Sue Kim, follows Lisa throughout a year in her life as she embarks on a solo career outside of Blackpink.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kim said: “I really tried to impress upon Lisa how much not just me – but I think the world – wants to see off-stage Lisa. She loves to refer to herself as, ‘I’m just a normal girl from Thailand.’ And when you meet her, she actually is.

"She’s so down to earth. It’s quite shocking, and so real and so sincere. But she’s very incredibly found herself in this crazy position of being one of the biggest superstars in the world, and even within that world, she’s trying to expand out of it.”

The documentary promises to “give fans exclusive access to Lisa with an in-depth look at the artist’s groundbreaking career and creative vision outside of the world-renowned group, Blackpink”.

Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers for Tremolo Productions, and Sue Kim and Courtney Crockett for Salt Water Productions will serve as producers.

Alice Kang and Joojong Joe will executive produce for Lloud Co and Peter Edge, John Fleckenstein and Camille Yorrick will serve as executive producers for RCA Records. Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener and Abby Davis will executive produce for Sony Music Vision.



During her break from the girl group, Lisa released a solo album Alter Ego, performed at Coachella and starred in season three of The White Lotus. She will also be embarking on a new tour with Blackpink this summer, which includes two shows in Singapore in November.