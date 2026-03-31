Blackpink's Lisa becomes first K-pop artiste to land Las Vegas residency

YG Entertainment said of Deadline: "Even amid the intense schedule of a large-scale world tour, the members devoted significant time and effort to perfecting this album. We are confident it is a body of work that encapsulates both the individual musical capabilities of the four members and their synergy as a team.

"We ask for your continued support as Blackpink once again leaves a meaningful mark on the global music industry."

The quartet focused on their solo careers following the release of their 2022 album Born Pink.

Lisa previously teased that they had been back in the studio working on new music for an album.

In an interview with Variety, she said: "Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago.

"We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them."

Last year, it was revealed a new documentary about Lisa was in production, and she also released her debut solo album, Alter Ego.