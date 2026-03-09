Blackpink’s Lisa meets Punch, the viral lonely monkey in Japan

Punch is a seven-month-old macaque who went viral recently after being rejected by his mother shortly after birth, as well as being rejected and bullied by other macaques in his enclosure.

Punch's caretakers gave him a stuffed orangutan toy from Ikea to train him to cling to it and to give him comfort.

People around the world have expressed sympathy for Punch, with many visiting his enclosure at the zoo.

Punch has since reportedly shown signs of progress. He has started to leave his plushie behind more to socialise with other macaques. He was also recently spotted climbing on the back of another macaque.

Lisa, meanwhile, has begun filming her new film, Tygo, in South Korea, in which she is starring alongside Train To Busan actor Don Lee and Squid Game's Lee Jin-uk.

Blackpink has also returned with its first group release since 2022 with Deadline. According to South Korea’s Hanteo Chart, the mini-album sold 1.46 million physical copies worldwide on its release day, making Blackpink the female K-pop act with the largest first-day album sales.