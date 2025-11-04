Blackpink's Lisa says she ordered nasi goreng as soon as she landed during recent Jakarta concert
Lisa revealed her love for the iconic dish during K-pop group Blackpink's recent concert in Jakarta, Indonesia.
During K-pop group Blackpink's recent concert in Indonesia, member Lisa confessed that she immediately went looking for nasi goreng (fried rice) as soon as she landed in Jakarta.
“It was so good!” she exclaimed on stage, drawing loud cheers from tens of thousands of fans. She even admitted that she ordered nasi goreng twice in a row during her stay in Jakarta.
Lisa and the members of Blackpink previously professed their love for Indonesian food in 2020 during a variety show with Indonesian e-commerce company Tokopedia.
Member Rose said that she kept ordering Indonesian dishes back then because "it was really so good".
Lisa also added that she loved mee goreng (fried noodles) and satay (skewered meats), calling them "enak" – Indonesian for "delicious".
Blackpink is set to stage the Singapore leg of its Deadline tour from Nov 28 to 30 at the Singapore National Stadium – making the quartet the first K-pop girl group to perform three consecutive nights at the venue.