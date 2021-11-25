Lisa of Blackpink tests positive for COVID-19; Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé are negative

Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé have all tested negative for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday (Nov 25), following their real time RT-PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests. This comes a day after the group’s rapper Lisa was announced to have tested positive.

The K-pop group’s production company YG Entertainment said in a statement that Lisa is in good health and is not exhibiting any “special symptoms”, as reported by Soompi. It added that Lisa was informed of her positive test results ahead of plans to film a video.

YG also shared that all four members of Blackpink have been vaccinated and that their artistes go through regular pre-emptive tests to ensure health and safety.

“We wish Lisa a quick recovery, and we will continue to earnestly cooperate with the health authorities’ epidemiological investigations and take all possible measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” continued the statement from YG Entertainment.

In YG's Nov 24 statement announcing Lisa's diagnosis, it said that Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé were not classified as close contacts, but "they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results".

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, is the most recent Blackpink member to drop a solo album, with the release of Lalisa on Sep 10. The title track set a YouTube record for the most-viewed music video by a solo artiste in 24 hours with 73.6 million views. The previous record was held by Taylor Swift for her song, ME!, with 65.2 million views.