How you like that: Blackpink’s Lisa shares teaser poster of solo project

Lisa’s record label YG Entertainment announced last month that she is filming the music video for her new song and will be making her solo debut in summer.

The K-pop girl group announced last year that following the release of their full-length record, The Album, the four members will be rolling out their solo projects beginning with Rose, followed by Lisa then Jisoo.

Jennie was the first member to release her solo music back in 2018. Jisoo has also entered the world of K-dramas with a role in the upcoming Snowdrop.

Apart from working on her solo debut music, Lisa also has her own YouTube channel with over eight million subscribers tuning in to her vlogs and dance videos.

Details of her music will be revealed soon, but for now, fans can scrutinise the teaser poster and speculate on what's coming.