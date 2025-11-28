Blackpink's Lisa visits Universal Studios Singapore ahead of K-pop group’s Deadline concert
The K-pop star was seen having a day of fun with her good friend and fellow Thai K-pop star Sorn. Who knows who you might run into next: Jennie, Rose or Jisoo?
Ahead of Blackpink’s Deadline concert in Singapore, some lucky Blinks found themselves lucky after bumping into Lisa at Universal Studios Singapore on Thursday (Nov 27), on the eve of the K-pop girl group's three shows on Nov 28, 29, and 30.
The 28-year-old Thai member was seen having a day of fun at the local tourist attraction with her good pal, Thai K-pop singer Sorn, when they were spotted by large groups of tourists and fans.
Clips of the duo were quickly spread on Xiaohongshu, showing both stars dressed down in casual and comfortable outfits.
Their surprise appearance naturally sparked a frenzy, and fans were seen excitedly trailing after Lisa and Sorn while continuous squeals echoed through the amusement park.
At one point, supporters were also packed outside the Transformers ride, waiting for Lisa and Sorn to exit.
Another clip showed them swarming in the Hello Kitty-themed gift shop while a staff member could be heard asking the fans: "Or is it better if we invite you guys to leave?"
According to reports, the group’s backup dancers arrived early for rehearsals. Several dancers were also seen the night before at the Gardens by the Bay Supertree Grove, enjoying the Blackpink-themed light and music show.
So, Blinks, keep your eyes peeled. Who knows if the other three members – Jennie, Jisoo and Rose – will be hanging out elsewhere on our Little Red Dot this weekend?
This story was originally published in 8Days.
