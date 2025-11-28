Blackpink's Lisa visits Universal Studios Singapore ahead of K-pop group’s Deadline concert

Their surprise appearance naturally sparked a frenzy, and fans were seen excitedly trailing after Lisa and Sorn while continuous squeals echoed through the amusement park.

At one point, supporters were also packed outside the Transformers ride, waiting for Lisa and Sorn to exit.

Another clip showed them swarming in the Hello Kitty-themed gift shop while a staff member could be heard asking the fans: "Or is it better if we invite you guys to leave?"

According to reports, the group’s backup dancers arrived early for rehearsals. Several dancers were also seen the night before at the Gardens by the Bay Supertree Grove, enjoying the Blackpink-themed light and music show.

So, Blinks, keep your eyes peeled. Who knows if the other three members – Jennie, Jisoo and Rose – will be hanging out elsewhere on our Little Red Dot this weekend?

This story was originally published in 8Days.

