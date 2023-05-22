Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Blackpink teases new song, The Girls, for their mobile game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Blackpink teases new song, The Girls, for their mobile game

The K-pop girl group recently shared a video teaser for the track featuring their dancer avatars.

Blackpink teases new song, The Girls, for their mobile game

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose of Blackpink attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambo/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

22 May 2023 12:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

K-pop group Blackpink recently shared a preview of their Blackpink The Game soundtrack: The Girls.

The new virtual game by Takeone Company was released on May 18 and offers fans of the K-pop girl group – comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose – the chance to take part in "real-time mini-games with friends in Blackpink World".

In a video teaser featuring avatars of Blackpink, the group is shown singing: “Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls." The track is teased as "coming soon".

YG Entertainment teased: “Players will witness the never-seen-before sides of Blackpink in a variety of ways. We hope all fans around the world will be able to enjoy the game."

The Sour Candy hitmakers are no strangers to the gaming world, having debuted music on the battle royale shooter PUBG Mobile.

Related:

Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/hq

Related Topics

Music K-pop Blackpink

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement