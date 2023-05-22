Blackpink teases new song, The Girls, for their mobile game

In a video teaser featuring avatars of Blackpink, the group is shown singing: “Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls." The track is teased as "coming soon".

YG Entertainment teased: “Players will witness the never-seen-before sides of Blackpink in a variety of ways. We hope all fans around the world will be able to enjoy the game."

The Sour Candy hitmakers are no strangers to the gaming world, having debuted music on the battle royale shooter PUBG Mobile.