Blackpink teases new song, The Girls, for their mobile game
The K-pop girl group recently shared a video teaser for the track featuring their dancer avatars.
K-pop group Blackpink recently shared a preview of their Blackpink The Game soundtrack: The Girls.
The new virtual game by Takeone Company was released on May 18 and offers fans of the K-pop girl group – comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose – the chance to take part in "real-time mini-games with friends in Blackpink World".
In a video teaser featuring avatars of Blackpink, the group is shown singing: “Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls." The track is teased as "coming soon".
YG Entertainment teased: “Players will witness the never-seen-before sides of Blackpink in a variety of ways. We hope all fans around the world will be able to enjoy the game."
The Sour Candy hitmakers are no strangers to the gaming world, having debuted music on the battle royale shooter PUBG Mobile.