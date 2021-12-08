Can't get enough of Blackpink? Catch The Movie on Disney+ in December

Blackpink fans, your Christmas present is coming early this year. Blinks, you can catch Blackpink: The Movie on Disney+ on Dec 15.

A nod to the K-pop girl group’s fifth anniversary, the film offers fans an all-access pass to the band's two most recent tours, featuring 10 different live performances shot during 2018’s In Your Area and 2021’s The Show tours.

Created as a love letter to Blackpink’s fans, or Blinks, the docu-movie features exclusive interviews with members Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. The fashion-savvy singers recount some of their favourite and most intimate memories from their whirlwind career.

Fans can look forward to watching never-before-seen stories and behind-the-scenes clips from music video shoots, concert rehearsals and art films for each member of the group.

The revealing documentary directed by Jung Su-yee of My Life In Your Memories and Dong Oh-yoon Of Montecristo: The Musical Live is the highest grossing music documentary of 2021.

Also on Disney+ this month is Snowdrop, a Korean drama that tells the story of a forbidden love between a young couple, starring Blackpink’s Jisoo, which marks the singer’s first starring role in a K-drama.