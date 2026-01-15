K-pop group Blackpink announces new mini album Deadline, out Feb 27

The album shares its name with Blackpink's currently ongoing world tour, Blackpink World Tour <Deadline>, which began last July and is set to conclude on Jan 26 after three final shows at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium.

Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa performed three consecutive shows at the Singapore National Stadium in November.

"We deeply appreciate our fans for their long wait,” a source from YG said. “We will repay their support with high-quality music, so we kindly ask for your continued interest."

This comeback follows another record-breaking year for the quartet. In 2025, their digital single Jump scored their third number one on the Billboard Global 200, making Blackpink the first K-pop girl group to achieve this.

Deadline marks Blackpink's first group release in over three years after Born Pink, which dropped in 2022 and produced hits like Pink Venom and Shut Down.