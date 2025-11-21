Logo
Final batch of Blackpink tickets for all 3 concert dates in Singapore out now
Tickets for Blackpink's Deadline tour in Singapore are priced between S$168 and S$428.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose of Blackpink attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambo/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

21 Nov 2025 04:07PM
Blinks, here’s your last chance to get tickets to Blackpink's Deadline concert in Singapore. 

The final batch of tickets to all three shows at Singapore National Stadium, taking place from Nov 28 to Nov 30, is now available at Ticketmaster.sg

Fans can expect expanded seating options and improved accessibility, according to organiser Live Nation Singapore. 

In anticipation of the historic event (Blackpink is the first K-pop girl group to stage three consecutive shows at the Singapore National Stadium), fans can look out for a host of pre-concert events.

These include light-ups at the National Stadium and Singapore Flyer, music video-inspired photo spots, and a free prelude at Gardens By The Bay’s Supertree Grove from Nov 25. And of course, Singapore-edition merchandise. 

Source: CNA/bk

