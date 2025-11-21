Final batch of Blackpink tickets for all 3 concert dates in Singapore out now

Blinks, here’s your last chance to get tickets to Blackpink's Deadline concert in Singapore.

The final batch of tickets to all three shows at Singapore National Stadium, taking place from Nov 28 to Nov 30, is now available at Ticketmaster.sg.

Fans can expect expanded seating options and improved accessibility, according to organiser Live Nation Singapore.

Tickets for Blackpink's Deadline tour in Singapore are priced between S$168 and S$428.

In anticipation of the historic event (Blackpink is the first K-pop girl group to stage three consecutive shows at the Singapore National Stadium), fans can look out for a host of pre-concert events.

These include light-ups at the National Stadium and Singapore Flyer, music video-inspired photo spots, and a free prelude at Gardens By The Bay’s Supertree Grove from Nov 25. And of course, Singapore-edition merchandise.