Blackpink's new song Pink Venom is out now – watch the music video

South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink's latest single, Pink Venom, was released on Friday (Aug 19). It's their first single in nearly two years and comes ahead of a planned nine-month world tour.

The music video for the song garnered more than 14 million views in just two hours since its release at 12pm Singapore time.

The teaser for the music video of the hip-hop track, the lead single of the group's new album to be released next month, attracted more than 130 million views on YouTube.

The foursome – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea in 2016 and have collaborated with stars such as Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Dua Lipa.

Some of their songs such as Kill This Love have gathered more than a billion YouTube hits, but group members have focused more recently on solo releases.