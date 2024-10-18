Blackpink's Rose and Bruno Mars release their collaboration single titled Apt
The track was released at 12pm on Friday (Oct 18), Singapore time.
Get ready to get locked out of heaven because everything you need is on the ground. Blackpink member Rose and Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars dropped their surprise collaboration single Apt at 12pm on Friday (Oct 18), Singapore time.
Mars and Rose had previously posted photos of each other on their respective social media pages, while joking in the comments section.
Rose posted a Polaroid photo of the two, writing: "The night I taught Bruno how to play a Korean drinking game," to which Mars jokingly replied: "So much fun! [Remember] when you tried to kiss me? That was [weird]. Other than that, sick pic!"
On his Instagram page, Mars posted a photo of the two playing the Korean game in question and repeated his claims of Rose trying to kiss him.
"So this was me hanging on for dear life [Rose] introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy. Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like 'Woah Rosie! What part of the game is this?' She was like, 'I ain’t playin' games with you anymore, lil boy! Big Rosie [is about that business].' Shaken, I replied 'Stop Rosie, I’m scared!' But other than that, super chill night."
Rose then replied: "What's wrong with you?"
With Apt, the 27-year-old singer joins Jennie and Lisa as Blackpink members who have worked with non-K-pop artistes on collaboration tracks.
Jennie sang on Canadian singer The Weeknd's One Of The Girls, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, while Lisa was featured in the 2021 track SG by DJ Snake and released New Woman with Spanish singer Rosalia early this year.