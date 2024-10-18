Blackpink's Rose and Bruno Mars release their collaboration single titled Apt

On his Instagram page, Mars posted a photo of the two playing the Korean game in question and repeated his claims of Rose trying to kiss him.

"So this was me hanging on for dear life [Rose] introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy. Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like 'Woah Rosie! What part of the game is this?' She was like, 'I ain’t playin' games with you anymore, lil boy! Big Rosie [is about that business].' Shaken, I replied 'Stop Rosie, I’m scared!' But other than that, super chill night."

Rose then replied: "What's wrong with you?"