Solo music from Blackpink members: Full album from Rose and new singles from Jennie and Lisa
Rose will release her first full-length solo album Rosie on Dec 6 while Lisa and Jennie will release new singles on Oct 4 and 11, respectively.
Fans of K-pop group Blackpink are in for a treat for the next few months. Three of the four Blackpink members will release new music – with Lisa and Jennie releasing new singles within the next two weeks.
Fresh off her win at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, Lisa will release a new single titled Moonlit Floor on Friday (Oct 4). The song samples the 1997 hit Kiss Me from Sixpence None The Richer and comes months after the release of her wildly successful songs Rockstar and New Woman.
She recently gave a surprise performance of the song at this year's Global Citizen Festival, with some speculating the line "green-eyed French boy got me tripping" to be a confirmation of her long-rumoured relationship with LVMH heir Frederic Arnault.
Jennie, on the other hand, will release her song Mantra on Oct 11. She uploaded a preview of the track on Oct 1 – highlighting her deep vocals. This year, she was a featured artiste on rapper Zico's Spot which was a bonafide hit, topping charts in South Korea.
Days after announcing her solo deal with Atlantic Records, Rose delivered on her tease of new music by announcing her first full-length solo album Rosie. Rosie will be released on Dec 6 – more than three years after her single album R.
The album will have 12 tracks and is now available for pre-order.
In a post of her social media pages, the 27-year-old wrote: "I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me."
Although it doesn't seem like Jisoo will be releasing new music anytime soon, she is hard at work with her acting career. She will star in the upcoming zombie drama series Newtopia in 2025.