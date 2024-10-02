Solo music from Blackpink members: Full album from Rose and new singles from Jennie and Lisa

Days after announcing her solo deal with Atlantic Records, Rose delivered on her tease of new music by announcing her first full-length solo album Rosie. Rosie will be released on Dec 6 – more than three years after her single album R.

The album will have 12 tracks and is now available for pre-order.

In a post of her social media pages, the 27-year-old wrote: "I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me."