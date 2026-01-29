Blackpink's Rose admits she needs more songs and time before she does a world tour

K-pop singer-songwriter Rose, 28, has admitted she is not ready for a solo world tour.

The Blackpink star – whose Bruno Mars collaboration Apt is nominated for three Grammy Awards (Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop/Duo Performance) – wants to have at least two albums' worth of material in her arsenal before she steps out onto the global stage without her bandmates.

Rose said on a special episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex Cooper Presents: A Grammy’s Special: "I feel like to create a whole world onstage, I need more time to build on that with extra songs as well, because right now we have, what 12?

“And I don’t feel ready to create a whole body of work for everyone yet.”

Asking her fans for patience, she continued: “I just want everyone to be patient because I feel like once I do start, I feel like I’d love it so much that I would want to do it for so long. So I don’t want to ruin that experience.”