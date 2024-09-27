Blackpink's Rose signs deal with Atlantic Records, teases new music
The 27-year-old Korean-New Zealand singer also launched a second Instagram account to share news of her music and candid moments.
Blackpink vocalist Rose announced on Friday (Sep 27) that she had signed a deal with American record label Atlantic Records. Other artistes under the label include Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth and Coldplay.
This news comes months after the 27-year-old revealed that she would be managed by South Korean agency The Black Label, which also manages the new girl group Meovv.
In her post, Rose hinted at releasing new music soon, writing: "Hope you’re ready for what’s in store for the next few months! I cannot wait for you all to hear everything! So hang on tight! Miss you all dearly."
The Gone singer also started a second Instagram account named 'vampirehollie'. Dubbing it her 'finsta' (fake Instagram) account, Rose said that vampirehollie would be where her team shares "all upcoming news about [her] music and some cute moments".
Rose also addresses her fans as "number ones" multiple times throughout her posts – promoting speculation that it could be the name of her fandom or a lyric to an upcoming song.
Born in New Zealand, Rose – whose real name is Roseanne Park – auditioned to be a trainee for YG Entertainment in 2012 and emerged first among all the entrants in Sydney. In 2016, she debuted as a member of Blackpink – alongside Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa – and eventually became one of the most popular female artistes in the world, boasting a bevy of industry awards and over 79 million followers on Instagram.
In 2021, she released her debut single album R which became the best-selling album by a female soloist on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart.