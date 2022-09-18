Logo
Blackpink’s new album Born Pink and hit single Shut Down top iTunes charts
The eight-track album and music video were released on Friday (Sep 16).

 

Blackpink's second album Born Pink, along with their new single Shut Down, was released on Sep 16. (Photo: @blackpinkofficial)

18 Sep 2022 07:50AM (Updated: 18 Sep 2022 07:50AM)
Blackpink’s second full album, Born Pink, has topped the iTunes album charts in 54 regions, including the United States and United Kingdom. The newly released studio album comprises eight tracks, featuring their pre-release single Pink Venom.  

The album “portrays their confidence in being born different”, said YG Entertainment, the group’s record label.

Shut Down, a song on the new album, was released on the same day, together with a music video. The track, which dropped references about Blackpink’s journey to international success and fame, topped the iTunes song charts in 43 countries, according to Korean entertainment sites. 

The all-girls K-pop group released its first full-length album, The Album, in 2020.

Blackpink will kickstart their Born Pink world tour in Seoul on Oct 15, and will perform in Singapore on May 12 next year.

Source: CNA/ss

