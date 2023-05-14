Blackpink in Singapore: Enthusiastic fans filming taints experience for first-time K-pop concert goer

As someone who’s never quite surfed the Korean wave, I’ve always imagined jumping aboard the lean, mean K-pop machine to be an unforgettable experience.

A huge part of the K-pop experience is, after all, getting acquainted with K-pop’s most devoted fans (also known as stans). Even though stan culture exists across the globe, K-pop's loyal followers seem to be cut from a different cloth. It is no secret that they will go to extreme lengths to defend their idols against critics and even fellow fans who might not elevate their idols to the same pedestal, often resulting in online harassment or personal attacks.

Their obsessive behaviour is why I’ve been reluctant to give K-pop a chance, despite its undeniable influence on popular culture.

Until Blackpink burst onto the scene in 2016 to test my resolve.