Blackpink in Singapore 2025: Wild, sweet, warm and electric reunion with standout solo stages

After a couple of years of shining and growing on their own through solo music and achievements, Blackpink was back in Singapore as a group, with Friday night (Nov 28) the first of three consecutive shows at the National Stadium.

It was a comeback that carried real meaning for fans.

Many Blinks had wondered if the Born Pink tour back in 2023 would be the last time the iconic K-pop group would perform together – there was the issue with their contracts with YG Entertainment and the members were all doing their own thing, from music to television.

But as the lights dimmed and a quartet of striking figures slowly rose up from the stage amid drifting pink fog and loud cheers from the fans, it seemed everything had finally fallen into place.

Blackpink is back – for the duration of their Deadline world tour at the very least.